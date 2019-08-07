GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Department made sure the first day of school was memorable for Caden Dixon, son of Deputy Nicolas Dixon who was shot and killed July 7.
Caden started his new school year in fourth grade this week and he was escorted on his first day by deputies and his mom, Stephanie. The deputies said they wanted to give Caden some extra support and encouragement.
