CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been terminated and arrested following an off-duty disturbance.
According to investigators, a resident went to the home of Brison Strickland, 28, and his fiancé Kristen Smith, 25, after midnight on Saturday to complain about noise coming from their apartment.
That’s when the woman said Strickland and Smith became verbally abusive, made claims to be police officers and made other threatening explicit comments. The woman recorded the confrontation on her cellphone and later filed a report with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.
The video was posted on Facebook. Click here to watch (note: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE).
Sheriff Clark Milsap stated in a press release:
Brison Strickland is no longer employed by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Strickland had been employed with the sheriff’s office from February 2010 until he left in July of 2015. He returned to work here again in April 2017 until today.
Strickland and Smith were both arrested and booked into the Bartow County Adult Detention Center where they are charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Both are being held pending bond or court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.