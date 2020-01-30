COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nearly two dozen College Park families were displaced after a devastating fire destroyed their homes.
Firefighters battled the blaze at the Camelot Condominiums on Thursday.
Red Cross disaster volunteers set up a center for the families who were displaced at the Welcome All Park recreation center in South Fulton.
The Red Cross released a statement:
“There is also a strong community presence at the shelter. Elected officials have visited, other community organizations are offering help and restaurants are donating meals. City of South Fulton Chaplain Warren L. Henry -pastor of Kingdom of God Church and a valued Red Cross partner—also mobilized his congregation and Chaplain Cadette Program.”
