Pandy grew up in a family with a long line of military service, himself spending four years in the JROTC program in high school before starting a 21-year Army career as a Logistics Specialist; he had tours in Panama, Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Pandy is also a world-traveler, having traversed 17 countries, and animal lover who has kept a variety of animals over his life.
Campaign: https://devinpandyforcongress.com/main/
Issues: Pandy advocates for affordable healthcare for all, pushes for a fair minimum wage and an economy built to help the lower and middle classes, promotes programs to help prevent homelessness among veterans, and supports instituting a fair immigration system with pathways to citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.