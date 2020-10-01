Donald Cole (R) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. He served in the Trump Administration as the speechwriter for U.S. Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue.
Campaign: https://cole4congress.com/
Donald Cole on the issues:
Life
- Believes man is unique and special, created in the image of God.
- Believes the only thing different between a baby in a mother's womb and humans today is time.
- Believes every life deserves dignity and respect.
Freedom of Religion
- The 1st Amendment to the US Constitution makes it crystal clear that government is not to establish any specific religion neither is it to prohibit the free exercise of religion.
- Government must not be allowed to prescribe a specific religion.
- Neither should it prescribe that religion must be hidden from the view of anyone who may not like it.
