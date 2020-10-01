Keller is running as an Independent, in a bid to change the system by offering voters a true third-party option to Democrats and Republicans.
Keller is currently asking prospective voters to write-in his name, while still campaigning to be placed on ballots throughout the district.
Campaign: https://keller4congress.com/
Issues: Keller has put forth a desire to ensure counties in his district have economic recovery plans in place, is focused on reducing unemployment while increasing the minimum wage, believes in affordable health insurance for all, and supports Congressional term limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.