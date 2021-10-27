Breaking

Doraville police are actively responding to a bomb threat at a QuikTrip along Pleasantdale Road.

Reports of a possible bomb came in Wednesday morning. The surrounding area has been evacuated and Pleasantdale Road remains closed at Frontage Road and Oakcliff Road.

Drivers and members of the public are encouraged to avoid the area.

The DeKalb County Police Department is enroute to the scene to assist with the active threat.

 

