Doraville police are actively responding to a bomb threat at a QuikTrip along Pleasantdale Road.
Reports of a possible bomb came in Wednesday morning. The surrounding area has been evacuated and Pleasantdale Road remains closed at Frontage Road and Oakcliff Road.
Drivers and members of the public are encouraged to avoid the area.
The DeKalb County Police Department is enroute to the scene to assist with the active threat.
DPD is currently working a bomb threat at the QuikTrip on Pleasantdale Road. The location has been evacuated and Pleasantdale Road has been closed at the frontage road and Oakcliff Road. DeKalb County PD’s EOD unit is enroute. pic.twitter.com/7PrCqAms4g— Doraville Police (@DoravillePD) October 27, 2021
