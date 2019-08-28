Hurricane Dorian is expected to approach the southeast U.S. on Labor Day as a major hurricane. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Florida coast with higher rain chances possible in north Georgia next week.
Latest info
Click here for the latest info on Hurricane Dorian.
Forecast
Dorian is expected to approach the coast of Florida by early Monday as a category 3 -- or major -- hurricane, although it's too early to tell exactly where the storm will make landfall.
A major hurricane has winds of at least 111 mph.
What to expect in Atlanta
We'll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend in metro Atlanta. The worst from Dorian will stay well south of north Georgia, however, as the storm gets closer to Georgia, scattered showers will be possible in metro Atlanta as early as Labor Day.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
