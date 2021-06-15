DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to proclaim June 19, 2021 as Juneteenth Day in Douglas County in observance of its historical significance.
Part of the proclamation reads:
“Juneteenth is a celebration commemorating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 and celebrates the notification of the last slaves in Galveston, Texas by General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865. We call upon citizens to acknowledge or celebrate June 19th."
The proclamation encourages people to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American history and in the heritage of the United States and Douglas County.
Douglas County says it is proud to join the nation in honoring Juneteenth in an effort to promote and enhance the unity and spiritual strength that brought African Americans out of slavery and sustained their dignity and prosperity to the present day.
The City of Douglasville and Douglas County are taking active parts in recognizing and celebrating Juneteenth.
- District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan acknowledged the City of Douglasville’s annual Juneteenth Festival inviting all members of the public to attend on Saturday, June 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jessie Davis Park.
- Douglas County’s District Dialogue Show that airs on dctv 23 for the month of June is hosted by District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan. City of Douglasville Councilmember Sam Davis, Douglas County Travel & Tourism, Inc. Board President Dorsha Simmons and the Black Educational Historical Exhibit (BEHE) Vice President Connie Jones Peltier are all guests on the show discussing Juneteenth activities and the historical significance. District Dialogue can be viewed on dctv23.com
