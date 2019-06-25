ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Downed utility lines in two separate areas along I-285 in Fulton County caused headaches for early morning commuters but the roadway has since been cleared.
One such incident took place on the southbound lanes of I-285 at Langford Parkway, where three of four lanes were blocked. The exit ramps from Langford Parkway onto I-285 in both directions were also blocked.
The roadway cleared around 6 a.m.
A little further south on I-285, all lanes were blocked on the northbound side at Camp Creek Parkway. Traffic was diverted off of I-285 at Camp Creek Parkway.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
