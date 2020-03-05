(CBS46) - For families of a murdered loved one, the odds of solving their case are stacked against them. There's a one in three chance police won't identify the killer. Each week Dr. Oz dedicates time, resources and staff to investigate some of these cold cases. But how does he learn about these cases, and with so many families looking for help, where does he start? CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer spoke with Dr. Oz about the process.
