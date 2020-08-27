HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall Co Dump Truck Ax and Hall Co Dump Truck Ax 2...Per Hall Co Sheriff FB: TRAFFIC ALERT 12:15 p.m. – SR211/Tanners Mill Road is shut down between McEver Lake Road and Tanners Mill Circle due to a traffic accident involving an overturned dump truck.
Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene with the Georgia State Patrol investigating the wreck involving the truck that was carrying asphalt. The injuries are minor.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has been notified.
There is no indication on how long the road will be closed.
