ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dragon Con 2019 kicked off in Atlanta on Thursday and with it came a crowd of nearly 85,000 people into downtown Atlanta.
A huge crowd was seen showing off their cosplay costumes when they arrived to Dragon Con.
"I was seeing amazing cosplays already. I just enjoy watching people and learning about their methods so I love that. It's family friendly," said Victoria Bradley.
The parade kicks off at the corner of Peachtree Street and Linden Avenue at 10 a.m. on Saturday and ends in front of the Marriott Marquis Hotel.
Here is a map of the Dragon Con Parade so you can see the route:
To eliminate parking hassles, Organizers recommend everyone using Marta and say the North Avenue, Civic Center and Peachtree Center Stations are the closest to the parade route.
Here's a gallery of characters CBS46 spotted so far: Dragon Con 2019
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.