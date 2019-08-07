GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man walking on a roadway in Gwinnett was struck by a driver in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Jonathan Glass, 31, of Lawrenceville attempted to cross McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee when he was struck by a car. Upon arrival, police found Glass dead on the scene. Police say the driver did remain on the scene.
Investigators say that speed does not appear to be a factor in this case.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.