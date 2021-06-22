ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a fatal car wreck that happened on the Downtown Connector.
A police spokesperson said a car was traveling northbound on the Downtown Connector near the Cleveland Avenue exit early Tueday. Moments later, the vehicle struck another vehicle, flipped over, and then hit another vehicle.
The man inside of the vehicle that flipped over got out of the vehicle and ran across the highway. He was then struck by another vehicle. He died at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.
All lanes were shut down for several hours while officers investigated.
No charges have been filed and police have not released the man’s identity.
