GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Beginning, January 14, 2021, Duluth Middle School will begin its Warning Phase, anyone speeding 15 mph or more over the posted school zone speed limit (when lights are flashing), will receive a written warning, which will be mailed.
"The Duluth Police Department believes the safety of our children and students are paramount. Speeding in school zones has been a constant issue for most police agencies and Duluth is no exception."
- Chattahoochee Elementary School
- Mason Elementary School
- Duluth Middle School (Warning Phase begins January 14, 2021)
- Coleman Middle School
Enforcement in school zones will take place during both the AM and PM school zone hours and will begin enforcement at 15 mph or over the School Zone speed limit.
After the mandatory 30-day warning period, anyone speeding 15 mph or more over the posted school speed limit (when lights are flashing) will receive a citation.
