DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)- DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking people in the community with outstanding warrants for misdemeanor charges to surrender during the month of May for “Warrant Relief Days”.
“Warrant Relief Days” will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays located at the DeKalb County Jail on 4425 Memorial Drive in Decatur from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. for the remainder of May.
Authorities tell CBS46 News that people who have been issued a misdemeanor warrant by a law enforcement agency in DeKalb County, who voluntarily turn themselves into authorities, may be eligible for an unsecured judicial release.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, a “Standing Order Governing Bail During Judicial Emergency” was issued by the State Court of DeKalb County, allowing people that have certain misdemeanor warrants to be released without paying a bond.
The charges would not be dismissed, but the accused could remain out of jail until the required court date.
To learn if there is a warrant for your arrest on a misdemeanor charge that qualifies for this release, email the Warrant Unit of the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office at warrantrelief@dekalbcountyga.gov.
For more information on this process, you can visit the sheriff’s office's official Facebook page for a video tour of the “turn-yourself-in” process.
DeKalb Sheriff’s office is urging those that believe they may be wanted by any law enforcement agency in DeKalb County to turn themselves into the sheriff’s office during Warrant Relief Day.
Exceptions to the release option include charges for Misdemeanor Domestic Violence or Misdemeanor Vehicular Homicide, Stalking, Simple Battery, Battery, Cruelty to Children, and Violating Family Violence Order.
Officials said, at the end of “Warrant Relief Days,” arrests for remaining outstanding warrants will continue to be enforced.
For more information click here.
