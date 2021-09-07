ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Patrice McKinney, also known as “Sway,” and her twin sister Sharice McKinney are helping beauty professionals take ownership through a unique opportunity to rent space at Encore Salon Suites at various locations in the metro Atlanta area.
“The one thing we promote is to be your own boss every day. Nowadays, everyone wants ownership. I think it is important we have the opportunity for beauty professionals specifically, to come and own a business without all the extra cost,” said Patrice McKinney, Founder and Owner of Encore Salon Suites.
McKinney says the advantage for these professionals to rent individual suites is they have a flat weekly rate and don’t have to worry about the overhead.
The company leases to all different types of beauty professionals, including hairstylists, cosmetologists, barbers, braiders, or even those who perform teeth whitening services.
McKinney expressed to us she understands the hardships that come with entrepreneurship, especially for those of color or in the LGBTQ community, and she wants to change that.
“Atlanta is a great place for the LGBTQ to have ownership, that is why I love Atlanta, and that is why I am proud to be able to represent the LGBTQ community. To give people motivation and hope, to know it doesn’t matter your sexual orientation, you can be successful and you can have ownership,” said McKinney.
