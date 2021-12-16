Georgia Elite Classic

The ninth annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a triple-header of all-star football games on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Rome’s Barron Stadium and will showcase top talent from the state’s next five graduating classes.

Here are some helpful links with everything you need to know!

Full Schedule of Events

http://georgiaeliteclassic.com/schedule-of-events/

Georgia Elite Classic Rules

http://georgiaeliteclassic.com/rules-2/

Tickets

http://georgiaeliteclassic.com/fan-tickets/

Game Times & Locations

http://georgiaeliteclassic.com/game-time-location/

