The ninth annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a triple-header of all-star football games on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Rome’s Barron Stadium and will showcase top talent from the state’s next five graduating classes.
Full Schedule of Events
Georgia Elite Classic Rules
Tickets
Game Times & Locations
