Fairburn, Ga. (CBS46) — The Fairburn Police Department has announced the passing of Officer Marquise Grant who died from an illness on Friday, Nov. 5.
Fairburn police described Grant's service as "honorable" following his seven years of service.
The public is asked to keep Grant's family and friends in their thoughts during this time.
