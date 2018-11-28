Jackson County, GA (CBS46) A fatal crash forced the closure of all northbound lanes on I-85 in Jackson County but the roadway has since reopened.
The crash near the intersection Sr 82 (Dry Pond Road) caused a huge backup.
GDOT reports two vehicles were involved.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
This was the second crash to close this particular stretch of highway in the past 24 hours.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.