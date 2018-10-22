LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46)- A female teacher sustained injuries after she and a male student were involved in an altercation during school hours.
According to police, the stabbing happened during class change.
The Trickum Middle School teacher was taken to a local hospital and the male student was taken into custody by Gwinnett County School Police.
Officials with the school sent the following statement to parents:
Dear Trickum Middle School Parents and Guardians,
I need to share with you a serious incident that occurred at school this
afternoon. A student has been taken into custody after stabbing one of our
teachers during a class. This occurred in an 8th grade language arts
classroom. The student was immediately apprehended and all other students
are safe. The teacher has been transported to an area hospital, but was
conscious and talking to first responders. Again, all students and teachers
are safe. We anticipate dismissing as usual. I will communicate more as
additional information becomes available.
Sincerely,
Ryan Queen,
Principal
Lilburn Police are assisting Gwinnett County Schools.
