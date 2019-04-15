PARIS (AP) -- Paris police say there is a fire at the French capital's iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
Flames and black smoke were seen shooting on Monday from the base of the medieval church's spire, which is undergoing renovation. á
French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saying the fire is "potentially linked" to the renovation work.
