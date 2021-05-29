GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Gwinnett fire investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a tragic apartment fire that killed one resident who was a woman.
The fire broke out near the 2100 block of Sarah Court in Norcross just before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday and firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes.
According to officials, crews were made aware of a person trapped inside and immediately began rescue efforts.
A fire spokesperson said heavy flames were coming from the first and second floors of the building when firefighters arrived.
The preliminary investigation suggests two women were home at the time of the fire.
Fire officials said, one woman escaped unharmed and the other lady was found dead inside the apartment during the firefighter’s primary search.
CBS46 News learned the fire damaged at least four units and three of those units sustained significant damage.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
