BARROW County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Barrow County officials are investigating a single-engine plane crash that hit warehouses and sent one person to the hospital.
Barrow County Emergency Services is working the scene Saturday afternoon at Barrow Mini Warehouses in Winder near the area of the 1000 block of Atlanta Highway Southeast.
Officials are asking those in the area to stay clear.
A fire official said they are assessing damage and the condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.
