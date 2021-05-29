GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Gwinnet Fire crews worked an apartment fire with reports of injuries on Saturday morning.
The fire broke out near the 2100 block of Sarah Court in Norcross.
According to officials, crews found heavy smoke on arrival.
CBS46 News was on the ground to capture video of the flames and has learned the fire is out and the cause is under investigation.
Stay with CBS46 News as updates are made available.
