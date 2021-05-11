DEKALB County, GA (CBS46)- Fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion at local restaurant in Tucker sending a female employee to the hospital seriously injured.
The fire erupted on Tuesday afternoon at Main Moon on 4418 Hugh Howell road.
Firefighters said, they believe the meat cooker is where the explosion happened.
It is a vertical type of smoker which uses natural gas to heat.
The preliminary information indicates the incident was an accident and not intentional.
