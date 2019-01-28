LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - A firefighter injured during a Labor Day structure fire in LaGrange has returned to work.
LFD Lt. Josh Williams was greeted by a long line of LaGrange firefighters celebrating his return to the job Monday, January 28. He hugged every single person in line before reporting to duty.
“We wanted to make today special for Josh to let him know we care about him and we love him,” said LFD Chief John Brant. “Anytime someone is injured like that it’s a special day when they come back. Josh is real special to the department. It just means a lot to us on a personal and professional level. We really missed him being here and it means to world to us for him to be back.”
Williams is one of six firefighters injured in a Labor Day structure fire, September 3, 2018. Williams, Jordan Avera, Jon Williamson, and Pete Trujillo were seriously injured in the fire. Jim Ormsby and Sean Guerrero received minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.