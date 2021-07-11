STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46)— A kitchen fire at TGIF forced patrons to evacuate the restaurant on Saturday night.
The DeKalb County Fire-Rescue Department responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. on Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest in DeKalb County.
According to fire officials’ crews were able to contain the fire quickly.
A fire spokesperson says the fire extended to the second story of the location, but firefighters stopped the spread before massive structural damage occurred.
Authorities tell us two people suffered minor smoke-related injuries, but nobody went to the hospital.
Investigators are working to understand the cause of the fire.
