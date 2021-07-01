COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County firefighters have pulled the body of a young child out of the Chattahoochee River.
The body was pulled from the river near the Paces Mill rec area, just off of the Cobb Parkway.
Details are limited at this time.
CBS46 reporter Meghan Packer is on the scene and she will provide a live update on CBS46 at Noon.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.