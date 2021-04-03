A specially trained rescue unit with the Gwinnett County Fire Department rescued a tree cutter stranded in a 70-foot tall tree.
The rescue happened on Friday in Snellville. According to a fire spokesperson, firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a man trapped in a tree behind a home on Periwinkle Drive.
When firefighters arrived, a neighbor had to translate because there was a language barrier.
Due to the complexity of the rescue, the fire department’s Tactical Rescue Team from Station 24 was called in to handle the rescue. The unit “created a rope system to attach to the uninjured man and lower him safely to the ground. Firefighter-EMT Brian Martin scaled the tree to make physical contact with the victim and prepared him for a controlled descent,” according to a fire spokesman.
After the rescue was completed, onlookers cheered as the man stood at the base of the tree with firefighters upon reaching the ground
