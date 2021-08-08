DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a large vacant residential house fire, which was completely involved, according to a spokesperson with DeKalb County Fire.
Officials tell us firefighters arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday on Almand Road.
According to investigators, firefighters responded in defense mode, there are no injuries known, and the home is destroyed.
Details are limited, and the cause of the fire is unknown. This story will be updated when new information is released.
