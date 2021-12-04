MELBOURNE, FL. (CBS46)— The suspect who was shot and killed by police at the Florida Institute Technology (FIT) campus, has been identified as Alhaji M Sow, 18, of Riverdale, Georgia, and was a FIT student.
According to Melbourne Police, officers responded to reports of a person armed with a knife and assaulting students on the FIT campus around 10:49 p.m. on Friday.
Police say FIT security also responded and learned Sow went into a building on campus.
At some point, FIT security and officers entered the same building.
Investigators say there was a confrontation, and Sow lunged at a police officer with an edged weapon, which prompted both the officer and FIT security officer to fire their guns, killing the student.
The investigation revealed officers attempted life-saving efforts but Sow died on the scene. CBS46 News learned the Melbourne Police Officer involved is a five-year veteran of the department and was injured during the confrontation.
A police spokesperson says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and there is no indication of outstanding threats to FIT.
This incident comes on the heels of Thursday's $1 million settlement with the parents of the Georgia Tech student who was shot by a campus police officer in 2017.
