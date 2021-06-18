A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain to metro Atlanta Saturday night through Sunday.
Topical storm likely today
We have been watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a week. This disturbance is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette later today prior to making landfall along the Louisiana coast early Saturday morning.
Flash Flood Watch
A flash flood watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta Saturday and Sunday. Anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain is possible in metro Atlanta through Monday.
A large amount of rain in such a short period of time could lead to flash flooding, especially late Saturday through early Sunday.
Timeline for metro Atlanta
- Friday - We'll see an increase in clouds by Friday evening, but it will stay dry.
- Saturday morning - cloudy and dry.
- Saturday afternoon - a few showers will be possible, but nothing heavy.
- Saturday night - heavy rain moving into metro Atlanta, especially after sunset.
- Sunday - scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta with heavy rain at times.
- Monday and Tuesday - the tropical system will move away from metro Atlanta Sunday. However, a cold front will keep rain chances high on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Isolated tornadoes
While the risk is low, there is a chance of an isolated tornado Sunday as the tropical system moves northeast through north Georgia.
2021 hurricane season
An above-average hurricane season is forecast in the Atlantic with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes forecast.
We've seen two named storms so far: Ana developed in the north Atlantic Ocean in May and Bill developed and quickly weakened in the western Atlantic Ocean this week.
The peak of hurricane season is September. The season ends on November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.