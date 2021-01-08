FLOYD COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – Police say a Twikenham resident is safe after discovering a burglar creeping through his house Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred at 116 Margo Trail located in the Twickenham subdivision off of Chulio Road. The 20-year-old victim heard a noise on glass outside and while investigating the sound he observed a slender black male youth in his home. The victim went to a room and locked the door to wait for police.
The suspect left before police arrived. A small amount of jewelry taken during the incident but the burglary is still under investigation.
Floyd County Police Department is requesting that residents in the area check their surveillance cameras between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday January 8 for anyone suspicious in the area. The police department is a partnering agency with Neighbors app by Ring and video can be shared through the app or by messaging Investigator Sgt. Jordan Clayton at claytonj@floydcountyga.org or 706-252-4219.
