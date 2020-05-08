Areas north of I-85 will be under a Frost Advisory until 8 am this morning as temperatures drop to unusually chilly lows overnight. Patchy frost is possible, especially with areas with little to no wind overnight. Fannin, Union, and Towns counties are all under a Freeze Warning until 8 am for temperatures falling to at or below 32 degrees.
Today, Mother's Day looks especially nice, with a few clouds in the morning and sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s are expected on Mother's Day afternoon.
SUNDAY Forecast
- High temperature: 73°
- Normal high: 79°
- Chance of rain: 0%
What you need to know
Calm, dry weather continues next week with no rain or storms and a steady warming trend back into the 80s by midweek.
