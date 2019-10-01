DALLAS (CBS46/AP) A jury has found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty in the September 2018 killing of her neighbor, Botham Jean.
Guyger testified that she mistook Jean's apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.
The doctrine enshrined in Texas law gives a resident the right to use deadly force to defend themselves or their home if they reasonably believe that it's immediately necessary.
Prosecutors say it's absurd to suggest Guyger didn't know she was in the wrong apartment.
Guyger was charged with murder then fired from the force.
