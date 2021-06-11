ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Graphic details are emerging about violent threats against Georgia’s Secretary of State and his family in the weeks after November’s election continuing through April. This story includes language not suitable for television news.
Brad Raffensperger reveals the breadth and fright of the ominous messages and calls on both parties to hold extremists to account.
In these halls of Georgia’s state capitol, domed in gold dug from the north Georgia mountains, in chambers of polished wood and antique glass, where politicians make rules governing our lives, the fresh details of six months of violent threats are deeply disturbing.
Death threats continued through April, as election fraud claims were dismissed by courts across the nation. Extremists calling themselves patriots and militia members focused complaints about the presidential election on Brad Raffensperger.
But never before revealed details include this: Brad Raffensperger’s wife got an email, disguised to appear as if from her husband.
It called her a b++++, included vulgar sexual insults, and said
“I married a sickening w+++++. I wish you were dead.”
In front of the Raffensperger’s suburban home, special security from the Georgia State Patrol questioned drivers in out-of-state cars. They claimed to be members of the far-right militia called Oath Keepers.
“They were very bold. We represent… and they mentioned their organization,” the Secretary of State said. “They were honest & open on who they were. Just not honest on what they had planned.”
One night, their grandchildren came home from an errand to find their house broken into. Raffensperger described what his daughter-in-law saw.
“She’d put the garage door down, lights off. Now they were all on. She could tell someone was in the house That’s when she packed up things and got out. She didn’t know if they were still there.”
Whoever broke into the house was gone, Raffensperger believes perhaps because the family mastiff in his kennel was out of place.
“So they didn’t stay. No one wants to face a 135-pound dog.”
The whole family moved away for a while to sit out the hate… which continued through April 2021.
The extent of the violence and threats did not surface until now.
“We didn’t share a lot of that for many reasons. We’re not trying to inflame people. I am trying to put my head down, do my job, and don’t really need to put my family at any further additional risk.”
But the continued assaults on election integrity leads Brad Raffensperger to call on politicians to moderate their language.
“Politicians, elected officials, have power in their words. And they are stirring up the pot. Because you’re disappointed in the election results? Is very dangerous And we saw that on January 6th.”
Today he says his wife and family are living guarded lives now, making sure they are carefully watching and in a safe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.