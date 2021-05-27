LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department has located a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing on May 16. Soon Nam was last seen at her home on the 900 block of Dickens Road on Sunday.
Her husband contacted officers when Soon did not return home. Police say Soon suffers from high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes.
Early Thursday morning, police reported that they have located Nam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.