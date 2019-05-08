JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office as well as Johns Creek Police have captured a felony suspect who was on the run.
According to a Facebook post by the department, the fugitive was wanted on felony charges. He fled police early Wednesday morning in the area of McGinnis Ferry Road and Lakefield Drive. He was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.
He was captured around 11:30 a.m.
His identity has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.