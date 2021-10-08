Fulton County holds elections practice exercise

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Today, workers practiced things like, processing voters, setting up polling pads, ballot marking devices, printers and scanners after weeks of training.
Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said the workers are excited.
Adding the practice exercise is another step to make sure everyone is confident and ready for their role when early voting begins.
Robb Pitts, Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners said:
Our goal is to ensure that our elections are open, that they're fair and that they're transparent. We want them to know this to feel this when they walk in. In fact, where's our prop. Each worker will be wearing one of these so they have a uniformed look. This is mandatory for our workers, if they don't have one on then they can't work that day.
Early voting for the municipal general special election begins Oct. 12.
