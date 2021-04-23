Fulton County Schools to lift most outdoor COVID-19 restrictions

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just like in most school districts, students in Fulton County schools have grown accustomed to wearing masks indoors. But outdoors, it’s been difficult, especially as scientists have seen little evidence of COVID-19 spreading in outdoor environments.
Starting May 3, Fulton County Schools will lift its outdoor mask mandate for students and staff, and spectators at outdoor events. Capacity limitations will be lifted at sports events and other outdoor activities. Coaches may attend banquets.
Starting May 17, Fulton County the outdoor mask mandate will be lifted at elementary and middle schools. Outdoor end-of-year celebrations will be allowed with no restrictions on group size.
