ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. on Wednesday announced plans to release non-violent offenders in an effort to lower the jail population during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Howard, on March 7 he wrote a letter to all law enforcement leaders in Fulton County, urging them to issue citations to non-violent offenders who do not pose an additional threat to the community. That letter resulted in a reduction in the jail population from 2,800 to 2,600 inmates.
Inmates arrested or violent offenses or sex-related crimes will not be released. Howard said he has now asked the Fulton County Criminal Justice System to release 300 additional inmates for "safety and humanitarian reasons."
Read Howard's full statement below:
