Decatur, GA (CBS46) Law enforcement are lining Georgia highways this morning as a funeral procession is taking place for the officer fatally shot during a routine traffic stop.
Officer Edgar Isidro Flores, 24, was shot in the head at I-20 and Candler Road in DeKalb County on Thursday while conducting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the suspect, later identified as 33 year-old Brandon Taylor, got out of vehicle and fled the scene. Officer Flores followed pursuit and was then shot by Taylor.
Responding officers located Taylor hiding behind a store. Taylor then shot police K9 officer Indi. Other officers returned fire, killing him. The K9 was critically injured but was last listed in stable condition.
"The suspect had a handgun, shot the police K-9. The police K-9 has been transported to an area vet. He's in critical condition, but being treated," DeKalb County PD Chief James Conroy told CBS46 News. "Several officers returned fire. The suspect received several gunshot wounds, was transported to an area hospital where he also died as a result of his injuries."
Flores had been on the force since being hired in May of 2017.
The funeral procession began at 10 a.m. in front of the DeKalb County medical examiner's office and is heading north to the Whitfield Funeral Home in Habersham County.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family.
