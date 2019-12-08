GA 400 crash injures 5

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an early morning crash on Georgia 400.
The crash happened south of Holcomb Bridge Road. The northbound lanes from Northridge Road to Holcomb Bridge Road were closed from around 4:30 a.m. to just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Roswell police said the victims are all listed in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.