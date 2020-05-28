ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is holding a news conference Thursday morning to update the status of the June 9 elections.
He's speaking on his office's effort in processing the over 1.5 million absentee ballots received from Georgia voters, a sign of success of Raffensperger's efforts to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.
The press conference is on the North Steps of the Capitol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.