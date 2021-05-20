Gainesville man arrested found with several stolen guns

HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Gainesville Police arrested Mario Ayala a 22-year-old man who lives in Gainesville after following leads in local entering auto cases.
Gainesville police were notified by Holly Springs authorities that suspicious contact was made with Ayala in their jurisdiction in early May. Ayala was in a black Mercedes that had an odor of marijuana. Holly Springs Police were told Ayala was from Gainesville, GA, and was allegedly in Holly Springs, GA to purchase gun accessories at a gun store.
Gainesville detectives located Ayala leaving his residence early this morning. Ayala allegedly failed to obey a traffic control device by running a red light near the intersection of MLK Jr. Blvd. The lead detective and officers conducted a traffic stop. Ayala was on active felony probation for theft and his vehicle was searched under a Fourth Amendment waiver. 4 firearms were in the vehicle, 3 of which were stolen from previous entering autos in Hall County.
Ayala was taken into custody and transported to the Hall County Jail. He is facing 4 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, 3 counts of theft by receiving, and 1 count of failure to obey traffic control device.
Lead Detective B. Raper said, “this is an excellent example of agencies working together for the common good.”
