The Carter-Mondale ticket won the presidential campaign on November 2, 1976 by capturing 51 percent of the popular vote, along with 297 Electoral College votes. The Electoral College map was almost split exactly in half with Carter capturing most of the states on the East Coast and Ford capturing the West Coast states.
