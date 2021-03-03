A gas leak early Wednesday afternoon shut down parts of a roadway in Dunwoody but it has since reopened.
The Dunwoody Police Department reported that a gas leak on Tilly Mill road west of North Peachtree Road caused the roadway to be closed. Just two hours later, the department tweeted that the repairs were complete and the roadway had reopened.
The roadway has reopened. Thanks @atlantagaslight. TN— Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) March 3, 2021
