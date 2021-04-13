Atlanta Gas Light crews responded to a gas leak near the area of the 1400 block of Mount Paran Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews worked at the scene along with first responders to safely make repairs.
Repairs on the damaged line were complete around 4:30 p.m.
